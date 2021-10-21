2 crew members hospitalized following accident on Santa Fe movie set

Christina Rodriguez
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department confirmed that deputies responded to an incident at Bonanza Creek Ranch Thursday afternoon. The ranch is a film location in Santa Fe.
A security guard told KOB 4 that the movie set for the western movie "Rust" is currently under lockdown.
The film is directed by Joel Souza and produced by Alec Baldwin.
According to a spokesperson for Baldwin, there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Two crew members have been taken to the hospital and are receiving care.
Production has been halted for the time being.
