2 crew members hospitalized following accident on Santa Fe movie set
2 crew members hospitalized following accident on Santa Fe movie set

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 21, 2021 05:22 PM
Created: October 21, 2021 02:46 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department confirmed that deputies responded to an incident at Bonanza Creek Ranch Thursday afternoon. The ranch is a film location in Santa Fe.

A security guard told KOB 4 that the movie set for the western movie "Rust" is currently under lockdown.

The film is directed by Joel Souza and produced by Alec Baldwin.

According to a spokesperson for Baldwin, there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Two crew members have been taken to the hospital and are receiving care.

Production has been halted for the time being.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


