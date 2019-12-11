Santa Fe dentist concerned about homeless problem

Kai Porter
Updated: December 11, 2019 06:14 PM
Created: December 11, 2019 06:10 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- A Santa Fe dentist has started a conversation about how the community can do more to help the homeless.
Dr. Renae Moreschini has owned Ahh Dental on Cerrillos Road near Airport Road for the last five years.
"There's always been a lot of homeless people that have been around the property, and I was told by the owner of the building when I bought the office that it would be a problem and it's consistent," she said.
Recently she has noticed more and more used drug needles being left outside her business. It didn't take us long to find a pile in the bushes right next to the front door.
"They're mostly found in the back and in areas that people don't walk,” she said.
Moreschini posted about the issue on Facebook, asking what resources are available to help the homeless and people suffering from addiction.
"It's just to kind of get some dialogue going in hopes that we as a community can come up with some better solutions," she said.
Moreschini is hoping to find a community solution to a problem that can impact anyone.
"I just want to see the community find out what are the solutions to this problem, can we find out a network of getting information out for people that are having those issues," she said.
