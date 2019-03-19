Santa Fe firefighter teaches life-saving skills in Bangladesh

"There was basically a mass genocide where they were wiping out villages," said Jones.



Jones recently returned from a two week trip to a refugee camp in southern Bangladesh where nearly a million Rohingya refugees are fleeing horrific violence in Myanmar.



"It basically constitutes a city, a large city, and they don't have any EMS systems in place,” said Jones. “So what we did is we went out and taught the locals EMS and basic lifesaving skills and things like that and trying to set up an EMS system within the Rohingya camp."



Jones worked with the International Rescue Coalition to create the system, teaching skills like CPR, treating burns and how to make tourniquets.



"A lot of them were females, which is kind of a marginalized population out there,” said Jones. “So it was great to kind of empower a lot of the females as well and help them as well and education them, something they're not typically used to. So it was a very fulfilling experience for me."



KOB first reported on Jones two years ago after he traveled to a war zone in Mosul, Iraq, where he helped treat trauma patients. He said there is a reason why he does this kind of work.



"If I was in Iraq and my child needed help I'd want someone to go out there and help her. If I was in Bangladesh and my kid was in need in EMS I'd want someone to teach it to them,” said Jones. “I think we're super fortunate in the United States and you can't just sit back and enjoy it. You've got to pay it forward and help people."

Jones plans to return to Bangladesh in the future to continue his work on the EMS network.