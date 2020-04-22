Santa Fe flamenco studio offers dance classes online | KOB 4
Santa Fe flamenco studio offers dance classes online

Casey Torres
Created: April 22, 2020 01:03 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.— The EmiArteFlamenco Academy in Santa Fe isn’t holding dance classes inside its studio during the pandemic. However, the executive director, Emmy “La Emi” Grimm is still teaching flamenco to students online.

La Emi said flamenco is an art form she loves because you can express yourself. She wanted others to experience that art so she started the nonprofit last year.

“The mission has been to offer flamenco classes in dance, singing and guitar to everyone. We feel that no one should be turned away for financial reasons,” she said.

Her mission still stands during the pandemic. Via Zoom, she hosts flamenco lessons to 40 students, Monday through Thursday. Her students range in age — from 3 years old to 70 years old. Some students are from other states.

She offers private lessons or group classes with up to 15 students. Her prices for classes are $75 for kids and $100 for adults.

However, she knows there are other financial priorities for families right now so fees for Zoom classes are on a sliding scale. She said no one will be turned away, especially now when some dancing could make a huge difference in their lives.

“This is my home, and this is my time to give back to the community. If it wasn’t for my community, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said.

If you want to contact Grimm to sign up for a class you can call her at (505)660-9122 or email her at emiarteflamencoacademy@yahoo.com.

You can check out her websites as well:


