Santa Fe guest house destroyed by explosion

No injuries were reported.

However, the family who lives at the home has been displaced.

“This family is displaced for awhile we don’t know until we get the engineers out here to check the structural stability," Vigil said."

Neighbors said many of the homes in the area were built in the 70s, and run on independent propane. Vigil said it doesn't hurt to get the systems checked out.

“Just do your inspections. Have professionals come out. Whoever their propane company is-- do inspections on their equipment," Vigil said. "That’s pretty much what we recommend so stuff like this doesn’t happen.”

A person who lives in the neighborhood said a propane furnace caused an explosion at their home 10 months ago.

"We lost half the house in February," said Kristin St. Clair.

In addition to the damage, St. Clair's husband suffered burns to his face.

St. Clair still hasn't been able to return to her home, which is why she has a warning for her neighbors.

"Pay attention to propane lines, get them pressure tested," she said. "Do whatever you need to do.”