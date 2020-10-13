Santa Fe leaders figure out how to move forward after protest on Santa Fe Plaza

Chief Padilla said they’re coordinating with other agencies to help identify the people who took part in toppling the obelisk.

“We've coordinated with state police and the sheriff's department. If they receive any tips or information regarding this incident they are going to prosecute, excuse me, share the information to our department as the handling agency, so we can prosecute these individuals,” he said.

For months, city officials said they were going to come up with a plan for removing the obelisk and other controversial monuments in Santa Fe. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said he wants to host a dialogue with the community about how to move forward.

"The governing body has spoken with a very loud and clear voice as a whole that we need to move forward rapidly to address this community-wide need for dialogue,” the mayor said. “It's clear that people want to be heard. They want their voices heard. They want their tribal interests to be represented. They want the city's history to be amply represented."

KOB 4 was not able to get an interview with Santa Fe leaders Tuesday, but will continue pressing them for answers in the ongoing situation.





