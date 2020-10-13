Santa Fe leaders figure out how to move forward after protest on Santa Fe Plaza

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Santa Fe city leaders are figuring out how to move forward after protesters knocked down an obelisk monument on the Santa Fe Plaza during a Monday demonstration for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Many have wanted it down for decades, saying the monument celebrates the death of Native Americans.
City leaders did not take questions about their decisions in-person, so KOB 4 had to submit them.
When asked why there weren’t more officers on the plaza when things started to escalate, Santa Fe Police Chief said they deliberately pulled out officers
"The supervisors contacted the on duty commander. That commander decided to pull out of the plaza and not to interact with anyone else unless someone's life was in danger,” said SFPD Chief Andrew Padilla. “At this time, preservation of life over property. I stand by that commander's decision. That is the right decision. If I was a supervisor or commander, we would have made the same decision. Many people have questions that we should have gone in there deployed tear gas, shot people with rubber bullets or pepper spray or tear gas. That would have interrupted the lives of tourists, onlookers. Just walking by the plaza just wondering what is going on."
Chief Padilla said they’re coordinating with other agencies to help identify the people who took part in toppling the obelisk.
“We've coordinated with state police and the sheriff's department. If they receive any tips or information regarding this incident they are going to prosecute, excuse me, share the information to our department as the handling agency, so we can prosecute these individuals,” he said.
For months, city officials said they were going to come up with a plan for removing the obelisk and other controversial monuments in Santa Fe. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said he wants to host a dialogue with the community about how to move forward.
"The governing body has spoken with a very loud and clear voice as a whole that we need to move forward rapidly to address this community-wide need for dialogue,” the mayor said. “It's clear that people want to be heard. They want their voices heard. They want their tribal interests to be represented. They want the city's history to be amply represented."
KOB 4 was not able to get an interview with Santa Fe leaders Tuesday, but will continue pressing them for answers in the ongoing situation.
