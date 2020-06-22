Santa Fe mayor faces backlash after signing proclamation to remove controversial monuments

“This is an opportunity to turn a new page for Santa Fe to recognize real history. I mean, let’s address it. Let’s talk about it. It’s dirty. It’s violent. Let’s address this. Let’s be real about it,” said Carrie Woods, an organizer.

Since the mayor’s proclamation, more than 1,700 people have signed a petition that call on the mayor and city council to rethink their actions.

“It’s erasing history because, quite literally, they are taking away pieces of history that can teach many people about who we are as a people in New Mexico and how we got here,” said John Block, editor of the Piñon Post.

Block runs the conservation blog called the Piñon Post, which drafted the petition.

“I think that any kind of hasty decision such as to take down a monument should be done with public input and have us decide rather than one guy in Santa Fe,” Block said.

Mayor Webber, however, disagrees.

“I don't see this as erasing history,” he said.

The mayor said he welcomes more meaningful conversations with the community.

“We're not the only place in America that's trying to come to terms with facing history and facing ourselves and building a more positive future out of those conversations,” he said.

The mayor also announced his plans to form a commission to evaluate every single statue and monument in the city to help determine what to do with them.