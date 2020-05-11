Santa Fe Opera cancels 2020 season due to pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Opera has announced the cancelation of its 2020 season. The "difficult, but necessary" decision was made in order to ensure the health and safety of the community.

"I am at a loss to describe the disappointment that I myself and all my colleagues feel today," Robert K. Meya, Santa Fe Opera general director, said in a release. "I know that we are joined by the many singers, artisans and musicians who have been tirelessly preparing to bring our 2020 season to life when I say that our greatest regret is not being able to share in the creative process with you, our beloved patrons."