Santa Fe Opera cancels 2020 season due to pandemic

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 11, 2020 12:33 PM
Created: May 11, 2020 12:29 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Opera has announced the cancelation of its 2020 season. The "difficult, but necessary" decision was made in order to ensure the health and safety of the community. 

"I am at a loss to describe the disappointment that I myself and all my colleagues feel today," Robert K. Meya, Santa Fe Opera general director, said in a release. "I know that we are joined by the many singers, artisans and musicians who have been tirelessly preparing to bring our 2020 season to life when I say that our greatest regret is not being able to share in the creative process with you, our beloved patrons."

The Santa Fe Opera had already sold over $5 million in tickets for this upcoming season. Meya is asking that ticket holders consider donating the value of their tickets back to the opera as they face the financial challenge of the cancelation. 

Officials say ticket holders will be contacted in the next 24 hours. 


