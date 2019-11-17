Santa Fe Opera finds additional revenue streams | KOB 4
Santa Fe Opera finds additional revenue streams

The Associated Press
Created: November 17, 2019 11:38 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Santa Fe Opera is collaborating with other venues to help build up its bottom line.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that since 2012, productions made in Santa Fe have traveled to New York, San Francisco, Canada, Spain, England and elsewhere.

The Santa Fe Opera also is increasingly opening its stage to non-operatic performances such as this season’s concerts by Ringo Starr and Bobby McFerrin.

This other revenue makes up 20%of the Santa Fe Opera’s $25 million operating budget and officials see it as a category that could grow.

The opera gets 40% of its income from ticket sales and another 40% comes from donations.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

