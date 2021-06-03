Santa Fe Opera gears up for ticket sales, season opener | KOB 4

Santa Fe Opera gears up for ticket sales, season opener

The Associated Press
Updated: June 03, 2021 08:11 AM
Created: June 03, 2021 07:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The gates at the famed Santa Fe Opera are opening again.

General Director Robert Meya said Wednesday during a news conference that he and the entire company are excited to return to the stage next month.

The season includes the world premiere of The Lord of Cries by John Corigliano and Mark Adamo.

Ticket sales begin June 10.

While not every seat can be filled due to social distancing requirements, Meya says simulcasting on large video screens will be offered.

He called the past year a long journey, saying the opera's return is a testament to the staff's resilience and determination.

(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

