Santa Fe Opera hosts free 'Opera in the Park' screenings

"These screenings have been created for the screen, they've been filmed for the screen, you're really integrated into the performance, you get to see the reactions, you get to see these gorgeous costumes, you get to see scenic elements and the art, and you get to see dancing. I mean it's all of the great art forms combined and that's what opera offers and does beautifully,” said Doyle-Moore.

People can catch a free screening at Civic Plaza in downtown Albuquerque or Villa Linda Park mall in Santa Fe. Doyle-Moore said everyone is welcome to come sit out and enjoy the show and that screenings will also have Spanish subtitles.

“It makes such a difference to be able to follow along, and yes, you can understand intentions through the music, or through the way someone delivers it, but it's a whole another level to be able to follow along with what they're saying,” she said.

And for anyone still on the fence:

“If you don't know if opera is for you, come to these opera in the park screenings. They're free, and give it a try, and you might, you might surprise yourself with falling in love with opera,” said Doyle-Moore.

The first free screening is Sunday, Aug. 1 for Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro.”

Click here to see full schedule.