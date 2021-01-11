Santa Fe Public Schools, Rio Rancho Public Schools announce spring learning models | KOB 4
Santa Fe Public Schools, Rio Rancho Public Schools announce spring learning models

Tommy Lopez
Updated: January 11, 2021 10:28 PM
Created: January 11, 2021 10:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Santa Fe Public Schools and Rio Rancho Public Schools announced their learning models for the spring semester. 

Santa Fe Public Schools

Santa Fe Public Schools will stay in a fully remote learning model for the time being, out of caution amid the pandemic.

Superintendent Dr. Veronica Garcia said she’s “cautiously optimistic” that the district can return to a hybrid schedule for the final nine weeks of the school year, adding that parents and staff should get a two-weeks heads up before any changes go into effect.

On Nov. 10, the district decided to return to an online-only model beginning after Nov. 20.

Rio Rancho Public Schools 

Rio Rancho Public Schools’ plans to return to some in-person learning are still a go, a spokesperson confirmed to KOB 4 on Monday. Elementary school students will return to a hybrid schedule starting Jan. 19.

A spokesperson says the district can do this because its plans were approved before the red-to-green system started.

On Nov. 10, the Rio Rancho School Board decided to switch back to an online-only model as of Nov. 23 to cover a period of time when out-of-state travel was expected over the holidays.

On Sept. 14, the district began a hybrid model for pre-k through 5th grade.


