Santa Fe Public Schools will return to remote learning next week

"We are seeing a significant spike in COVID cases in our community and in our schools," SFPS Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said. "Student and staff health and safety are our greatest priorities and now is the time to take a pause to allow cases to settle. With this notice, we hope families will be able to plan appropriately. We are committed to open communication about the need to move to remote learning based on COVID and the changing conditions of the pandemic. We are doing so with as much notice as possible. I pledge to continue to do this and to update the community as quickly and frequently as possible."

Chavez said many staff members – teachers, bus drivers, custodial staff and nutrition workers – are quarantining so the district cannot currently ensure the safe operation of schools.