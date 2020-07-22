Santa Fe school counselor accused of racism back at work | KOB 4
Santa Fe school counselor accused of racism back at work

The Associated Press
Updated: July 22, 2020 10:21 AM
Created: July 22, 2020 10:19 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe high school counselor accused of sharing racist messages on social media is back at work.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Tuesday that Stephanie Sheldon has resumed her job with Santa Fe High School after being placed on paid leave more than a month ago.

A Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman said “appropriate actions” had been taken against her.

A Philadelphia man publicly decried Facebook posts by Sheldon during an online school board meeting last month.

Among the posts was a comment from Sheldon likening protesters of George Floyd's death to “a bunch of animals." 

