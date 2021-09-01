Santa Fe sentenced in vehicular homicide of Albuquerque hip-hop artist

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 01, 2021 02:10 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – A Santa Fe man was sentenced on to 18 years behind bars for hitting and killing an Albuquerque hip-hop artist.
Diego Pichardo was found guilty of vehicular homicide earlier this summer. In November 2019, Pichardo was going 60 MPH over the speed limit while driving on the wrong side of Alameda when he crashed into another car.
Andrew Martinez, also known as Wake Self, was killed and another man was hurt.
