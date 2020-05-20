Santa Fe teen drowns at Abiquiu Lake | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 20, 2020 01:57 PM
Created: May 20, 2020 01:07 PM

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — The Rio Arriba Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the body of Marques Barraza, 19, was recovered Wednesday morning after he was reported missing during a swim in Lake Abiquiu. 

Authorities had begun searching for Barraza Tuesday afternoon after a 911 call of a reported drowning. 

Rio Arriba County Sheriff spokesman Lorenzo Aguilar said that a New Mexico State Police dive teams searched for Barraza late into the evening but were unable to locate him. Dive teams found his body Wednesday after friends told authorities that he had attempted to swim from a small island to the shore. 

A perimeter of the lake was closed during the search but has been reopened.


