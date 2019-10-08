Santa Fe teen may face adult charges in Michigan man's death | KOB 4
Santa Fe teen may face adult charges in Michigan man's death

The Associated Press
October 08, 2019 11:13 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking to charge a Santa Fe teen with murder a year after his arrest in a Michigan man's shooting death.
    
The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Monday that the district attorney's office filed a petition last month to pursue adult charges including second-degree murder against the now 18-year-old.
    
Police say 64-year-old Richard Milan of Kalamazoo and his wife stopped in Santa Fe in September 2018 during a cross-country road trip.
    
Milan was walking the couple's dog when he got into an argument with a group of young people that escalated into a shooting.
    
Prosecutors dismissed charges against the suspect last November, citing insufficient evidence.
    
Stephen Aarons, the teen's attorney, has said his client was just a bystander. Aarons could not immediately be reached for comment.

