Santa Fe vs. Albuquerque’s response to the public’s removal of controversial monuments

Just down I-25, another controversial monument in Albuquerque was the center of attention back in June. Protesters gathered at the base of the La Jornada art installation near Old Town Albuquerque, specifically targeting the statue of conquistador Juan de Oñate. Protesters demanded the statue’s removal.

APD officers were not present at the protest, but claimed they were nearby.

Chains were tossed around the statue, paint was thrown, an axe was taken to the statue’s base, and people tried to pull it down.

Before they were able to remove the statue, a shooting occurred, leaving one protester injured as a result. Police did not make any protest-related arrests that day.

Alicia Manzano, liaison for strategic partnerships for the mayor’s office, explained why Albuquerque’s approach looked drastically different compared to Santa Fe.

“Because we were able to remove the sculpture at the request of the artist, there wasn't significant damage to the sculpture itself,” Manzano said.

The city of Albuquerque still has to figure out what to do with the statue. Recently, the recommendations from the public were handed off to the city council.

"The way it would work now is if they passed it with what was recommended, which is keep La Jornada on the ground and remove Oñate and recontextualize the art piece—that would still require some input that would go to the public arts board,” Manzano said.

The process is expected to take some time.

“The most intense process has already occurred, which is really making sure that community input was garnered,” Manzano said. “We got over 1,500 responses. There were 300 people who participated in the community dialogue sessions."