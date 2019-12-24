Santa Fe woman's business focuses on environmental awareness

"I think the best way to start changing your behavior is first look at what you're throwing away on a daily basis,” she said.

When Cohen’s company started in 2018, she crowdfunded around $2 million dollars.

The Albuquerque City Council recently voted to ban most single-use plastic bags starting in 2020. Plastic straws were originally suggested to be banned, but councilors removed that suggestion before passing the bill.

"In the U.S. alone we use 500 million straws every single day. That's enough to wrap around the world 2.5 times,” she said.

So far, her startup has sold 350,000 reusable straws.

“If we eliminate every single plastic straw in the world, that's not going to change anything and that's right. But, we have to start somewhere and that's a really good step,” she said.