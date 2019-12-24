Santa Fe woman's business focuses on environmental awareness | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Santa Fe woman's business focuses on environmental awareness

Ryan Laughlin
Created: December 24, 2019 07:56 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe woman’s business idea that focuses on environmental awareness hopes her idea will soon gain traction in Albuquerque.

FinalStraw founder Emma Rose Cohen came up with the idea of her own unique reusable straw after she conducted a little experiment while she was working at Sandia National Laboratories.

Advertisement

"I secretly collected all the trash at the lab for a week and then laid it all out and sorted through it,” she said.

That’s when Cohen realized people create too much waste.

"I think the best way to start changing your behavior is first look at what you're throwing away on a daily basis,” she said.

When Cohen’s company started in 2018, she crowdfunded around $2 million dollars.

The Albuquerque City Council recently voted to ban most single-use plastic bags starting in 2020. Plastic straws were originally suggested to be banned, but councilors removed that suggestion before passing the bill.

"In the U.S. alone we use 500 million straws every single day. That's enough to wrap around the world 2.5 times,” she said.

So far, her startup has sold 350,000 reusable straws.

“If we eliminate every single plastic straw in the world, that's not going to change anything and that's right. But, we have to start somewhere and that's a really good step,” she said.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Car crashes into AFR fire engine on I-40
Car crashes into AFR fire engine on I-40
Report: ART bus sideswiped APD vehicle
Report: ART bus sideswiped APD vehicle
‘Game of Thrones’ author Martin opens bookstore in Santa Fe
‘Game of Thrones’ author Martin opens bookstore in Santa Fe
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in NW Albuquerque
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in NW Albuquerque
Body found in Valencia County desert
Body found in Valencia County desert
Advertisement


Las Vegas mayor faces criminal charges
Las Vegas mayor faces criminal charges
Neighbor uses shotgun to stop Christmas Eve burglar
Neighbor uses shotgun to stop Christmas Eve burglar
Thieves break into single mother's home, steal Christmas presents
Thieves break into single mother's home, steal Christmas presents
Bernalillo County emergency dispatchers expect to answer 400 calls on Christmas
Bernalillo County emergency dispatchers expect to answer 400 calls on Christmas
Farolitos light up Santa Fe's Canyon Road
Farolitos light up Santa Fe's Canyon Road