Santa fulfills wishes of local elementary school students | KOB 4
Santa fulfills wishes of local elementary school students

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 12, 2019 10:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An elementary school in Albuquerque's South Valley had a very special visitor on Wednesday.  

Students at Barcelona Elementary School were surprised when Santa brought Christmas early this year. 

Rae Dooley, the principal at Barcelona Elementary, said that 40 students were chosen for a gift. 

On Wednesday afternoon, the students were surprised with a gift that they had wanted. Students had written letters to Santa with their gift requests.

The presents came courtesy of Western Sky Community Care.

“Children are a top priority to us here at Western Sky,” said Tony Hernandez, president of Western Sky Community Care. “Whole health and emotional wellbeing are important during the holidays. It is our hope that we can make their lives a little brighter for Christmas.”


