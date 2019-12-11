Santa trains return to northern New Mexico scenic railroad

Robert Towne
CHAMA, N.M. - For two weekends in December, the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad turns into Santa’s personal Christmas train.
Passengers are escorted by elves on a journey through a winter wonderland that seems to come out of a storybook, but for railroad president John Bush, the event is a time to give back to the community.
“We are very grateful for the community we live in,” Bush said.
The event is two-fold. Families that can’t afford tickets during the railroad’s regular season can make memories on the hour-long Santa train with $10 tickets and a donation. The donations of non-perishable food or toys help needy families in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.
“We like to provide that opportunity for people who are not necessarily wealthy, to be able to build those kinds of lasting memories for kids,” Bush says. “Running these trains as a benefit for the food banks and the toys for tots programs, is a way that we can give back.”
Children can board the trains for free, but Bush says it’s important for them to still make a donation. Bush tells KOB 4 he hopes that requirement can instill values in future generations, and build a sense of community.
“It's a way that people can come and have a really great time doing a really good thing.”
Bush says last year, the railroad collected about four to five tons of food and about two-thousand toys. The railroad still isn’t done with this year’s event, as it plans another weekend of Santa trains at Antonito, Colorado.
Reservations can be made at the railroad’s website.
