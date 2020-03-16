Santuario de Chimayo, Tome Hill pilgrimages postponed

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 16, 2020 02:59 PM
Created: March 16, 2020 02:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Group pilgrimages to Santuario de Chimayo and Tome Hill have been postponed.
The decision was made by Archbishop John C. Wester, in collaboration with Reverend Julio Gonzales, SF, Holy Family Parish | Santuario de Chimayo pastor and civil authorities.
Individuals are also strongly discouraged from visiting Santuario de Chimayo because of the increased risk of contracting COVID-19 and passing it on to others.
Archbishop John C. Wester is asking people to listen to state health officials who recommend that New Mexicans stay home as much as possible.
