Saudi student in alleged 'kill list' plot seeks release

The Associated Press
Created: December 17, 2019 11:42 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A Saudi Arabian student arrested on a federal firearms charge the day before he was set to graduate from the University of New Mexico is asking to be released pending trial.
The student is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon before a U.S. magistrate judge in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Prosecutors say the student purchased a gun illegally because he has a student visa.
A tipster told the FBI that the student had what was described as a “kill list” that included a university professor, a former roommate and a person he previously fought.
His attorneys dispute the allegations.
(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)