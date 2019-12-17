Saudi student in alleged 'kill list' plot seeks release | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Saudi student in alleged 'kill list' plot seeks release

Saudi student in alleged 'kill list' plot seeks release

The Associated Press
Created: December 17, 2019 11:42 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A Saudi Arabian student arrested on a federal firearms charge the day before he was set to graduate from the University of New Mexico is asking to be released pending trial.

The student is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon before a U.S. magistrate judge in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say the student purchased a gun illegally because he has a student visa.

A tipster told the FBI that the student had what was described as a “kill list” that included a university professor, a former roommate and a person he previously fought.

His attorneys dispute the allegations.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
Woman comes home to find cat cut in half
Woman comes home to find cat cut in half
Police investigate second Monday homicide
Police investigate second Monday homicide
Pay it 4ward: Brothers thanked for helping stranded couple get back on the road
Pay it 4ward: Brothers thanked for helping stranded couple get back on the road
Family mourns loss of 29-year-old woman
Family mourns loss of 29-year-old woman
Advertisement


Police investigate second Monday homicide
Police investigate second Monday homicide
Police: Man found dead in NE Albuquerque
Police: Man found dead in NE Albuquerque
Saudi student in alleged 'kill list' plot seeks release
Saudi student in alleged 'kill list' plot seeks release
Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
New Mexico Film Office restructures office, adds 2 employees
New Mexico Film Office restructures office, adds 2 employees