Sawmill Market launches delivery service

Brett Luna
Updated: November 17, 2020 06:50 PM
Created: November 17, 2020 05:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sawmill Market is one of many businesses that’s being forced to adapt to the new shutdown that went into effect Monday. Since opening its doors this year, the market has had it rough from the get-go.
"This whole year has been a roller coaster, so we've really just had to react to what we're given right now,” said Mark Montoya, general manager at Sawmill Market.
The public health order has switched up how the market handles business. Now people can order takeout and delivery from any of the restaurants inside. There’s also a “Taste of the Market” option, which allows people to shop from multiple shops with no hassle.
"You can order from any of our tenants and it's only just one transaction, so you only see one credit card charge and you can do that for delivery or for curbside,” Montoya said.
Delivery is only being offered to locations within a five-mile radius of the market, and the order minimum is set at $15.
"I think carry out and delivery is going to be a big thing for a while at least until we get through this pandemic. It's definitely something that now that the system is up, we're going to keep it going,” Montoya added.
With lots of local businesses in need of support, Sawmill hopes people won’t forget about them.
"We understand that it's going to be two weeks— hopefully only two weeks—so just come on and order from our restaurants,” Montoya said. “You know we really do appreciate it. We look forward to just really getting the chance eventually to reopen and invite everybody back in, but for right now you can still enjoy all the flavors of Sawmill Market in your living room."
