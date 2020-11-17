Sawmill Market launches delivery service

Delivery is only being offered to locations within a five-mile radius of the market, and the order minimum is set at $15.

"I think carry out and delivery is going to be a big thing for a while at least until we get through this pandemic. It's definitely something that now that the system is up, we're going to keep it going,” Montoya added.

With lots of local businesses in need of support, Sawmill hopes people won’t forget about them.

"We understand that it's going to be two weeks— hopefully only two weeks—so just come on and order from our restaurants,” Montoya said. “You know we really do appreciate it. We look forward to just really getting the chance eventually to reopen and invite everybody back in, but for right now you can still enjoy all the flavors of Sawmill Market in your living room."