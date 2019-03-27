Sawmill Market opening date announced
Ryan Laughlin
March 27, 2019 06:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A one-of-a-kind market is hoping to bring new energy to the Sawmill District.
“There’s always people that are a little resistant to change, but the buzz around the neighborhood is a lot of excitement," said Rachel Matier, who lives in the neighborhood.
The Sawmill Market will replace the old lumber warehouse on Rio Grande, across from Hotel Albuquerque.
Officials with Sawmill Market said they're on track to open in Feb. 2020.
The market is expected to offer local restaurants, coffee shops, beer, wine, cocktails, along with retail space. There will also be about 2,000 free parking spaces for customers.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: March 27, 2019 06:21 PM
Created: March 27, 2019 05:52 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved