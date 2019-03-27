Sawmill Market opening date announced | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Sawmill Market opening date announced

Ryan Laughlin
March 27, 2019 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A one-of-a-kind market is hoping to bring new energy to the Sawmill District.

Advertisement

“There’s always people that are a little resistant to change, but the buzz around the neighborhood is a lot of excitement," said Rachel Matier, who lives in the neighborhood.

The Sawmill Market will replace the old lumber warehouse on Rio Grande, across from Hotel Albuquerque.

Officials with Sawmill Market said they're on track to open in Feb. 2020.

The market is expected to offer local restaurants, coffee shops, beer, wine, cocktails, along with retail space. There will also be about 2,000 free parking spaces for customers.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: March 27, 2019 06:21 PM
Created: March 27, 2019 05:52 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Sitel to close Albuquerque call center
Sitel to close Albuquerque call center
Woman killed in hit-and-run in northeast Albuquerque
Woman killed in hit-and-run in northeast Albuquerque
Last freeze of spring could threaten gardens
Last freeze of spring could threaten gardens
Trial begins for man accused of killing APD officer
Trial begins for man accused of killing APD officer
Multiple lawsuits claim physical and sexual abuse at Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare
Multiple lawsuits claim physical and sexual abuse at Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare
Advertisement




City of Albuquerque faces class-action lawsuit over vehicle seizure program
City of Albuquerque faces class-action lawsuit over vehicle seizure program
Trial begins for man accused of killing APD officer
Trial begins for man accused of killing APD officer
Cameras installed on school buses in Belen
Cameras installed on school buses in Belen
Sitel to close Albuquerque call center
Sitel to close Albuquerque call center
CBP commissioner believes border situation is at 'a breaking point'
CBP commissioner believes border situation is at 'a breaking point'