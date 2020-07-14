Sawmill Market to reopen for outdoor dining | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Sawmill Market to reopen for outdoor dining

Colton Shone
Updated: July 14, 2020 06:18 PM
Created: July 14, 2020 02:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Sawmill Market will reopen for outdoor dining Wednesday.

"I'm expecting a good crowd," said Ray Camos, co-owner of XO Waffle. "I think we've got the right measures in here to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable."

Advertisement

People who visit Sawmill Market will be required to wear mask and social distance.

Adrian Perez, the president of Heritage Hotels & Resorts, one of Sawmill Market’s partners, hopes the reopening helps make up for the business that was lost.

"It was very difficult for all of us, not just the business but for our staff," he said. "We employ hundreds of people here, everything from contractors to kitchen employees, to servers."

Sawmill Market is made up of 20 businesses that sell craft beers, specialty pastries, pizza, authentic New Mexican food, etc. 

Perez says the goal is to make sure everyone has a good and safe experience.

"We're going to be sanitizing this place up and down every five seconds," he said. "I think it'll give people great confidence. We'll also be controlling the entrances and the exits."
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

7 arrested in violent Hobbs kidnapping case
From top left to bottom right: Joshua Roberts, Anthony Acevedo, Edgar Millican, Kimberly Flanagan, Henry Land, Abel Aguirre, Diego Perez
New Mexico State Police search for missing mother, 2-month-old baby
New Mexico State Police search for missing mother, 2-month-old baby
Rio Rancho Public Schools gives parents choice between hybrid or online-only learning
Rio Rancho Public Schools gives parents choice between hybrid or online-only learning
District attorney files lawsuit against NM Civil Guard
District attorney files lawsuit against NM Civil Guard
New Mexico among states added to New York's quarantine list
New Mexico among states added to New York's quarantine list
Advertisement


'It's becoming increasingly dangerous': Albuquerque park sees 3rd homicide
'It's becoming increasingly dangerous': Albuquerque park sees 3rd homicide
New Mexico hospitals treating COVID-19 patients from out-of-state
New Mexico hospitals treating COVID-19 patients from out-of-state
NM Restaurant Association sues governor over indoor dining
NM Restaurant Association sues governor over indoor dining
Political parties ramp up campaign efforts in New Mexico
Political parties ramp up campaign efforts in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 227 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 227 additional COVID-19 cases