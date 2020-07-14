Sawmill Market to reopen for outdoor dining

Colton Shone
Updated: July 14, 2020 06:18 PM
Created: July 14, 2020 02:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Sawmill Market will reopen for outdoor dining Wednesday.
"I'm expecting a good crowd," said Ray Camos, co-owner of XO Waffle. "I think we've got the right measures in here to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable."
People who visit Sawmill Market will be required to wear mask and social distance.
Adrian Perez, the president of Heritage Hotels & Resorts, one of Sawmill Market’s partners, hopes the reopening helps make up for the business that was lost.
"It was very difficult for all of us, not just the business but for our staff," he said. "We employ hundreds of people here, everything from contractors to kitchen employees, to servers."
Sawmill Market is made up of 20 businesses that sell craft beers, specialty pastries, pizza, authentic New Mexican food, etc.
Perez says the goal is to make sure everyone has a good and safe experience.
"We're going to be sanitizing this place up and down every five seconds," he said. "I think it'll give people great confidence. We'll also be controlling the entrances and the exits."
