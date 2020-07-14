Sawmill Market to reopen for outdoor dining

"It was very difficult for all of us, not just the business but for our staff," he said. "We employ hundreds of people here, everything from contractors to kitchen employees, to servers."

Sawmill Market is made up of 20 businesses that sell craft beers, specialty pastries, pizza, authentic New Mexican food, etc.

Perez says the goal is to make sure everyone has a good and safe experience.

"We're going to be sanitizing this place up and down every five seconds," he said. "I think it'll give people great confidence. We'll also be controlling the entrances and the exits."

