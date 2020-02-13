Scammer appears to target woman who never received keepsake with son's ashes

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman is asking for the public’s help finding her son’s ashes.
April Nicole ordered a starfish keepsake with her son’s ashes after he died. April was told someone signed for the keepsake at her home, but she insists she never received it.
She started spreading the word about the incident, and eventually received a message that said, “April I will return your star fish no questions asked." However, the person said April would have to wire them $30.
April asked to see a picture of the starfish, but the person never sent one. And they cut her off when she asked more questions.
When she shared the story online, her post generated a lot of reaction.
People said the same thing happened to them.
Karen Meyers, with the City of Albuquerque’s new Scam Squad, we are at a point where we need to be suspicious.
“What we have to understand that the more you put that out there, the more people can connect the dots and get access to other information,” Meyers said. The more information you put on social media, the more opportunity you give scammers to figure out who you are and how to take advantage of you.”
People are encouraged to call 311 if they have a question about a potential scam.
