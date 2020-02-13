Scammer appears to target woman who never received keepsake with son's ashes | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Scammer appears to target woman who never received keepsake with son's ashes

Brittany Costello
Updated: February 13, 2020 06:17 PM
Created: February 13, 2020 04:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman is asking for the public’s help finding her son’s ashes.

April Nicole ordered a starfish keepsake with her son’s ashes after he died. April was told someone signed for the keepsake at her home, but she insists she never received it.

Advertisement

She started spreading the word about the incident, and eventually received a message that said, “April I will return your star fish no questions asked." However, the person said April would have to wire them $30.

April asked to see a picture of the starfish, but the person never sent one. And they cut her off when she asked more questions.

When she shared the story online, her post generated a lot of reaction.

People said the same thing happened to them.

Karen Meyers, with the City of Albuquerque’s new Scam Squad, we are at a point where we need to be suspicious.

“What we have to understand that the more you put that out there, the more people can connect the dots and get access to other information,” Meyers said. The more information you put on social media, the more opportunity you give scammers to figure out who you are and how to take advantage of you.”

People are encouraged to call 311 if they have a question about a potential scam.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown
APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown
New Mexico sheriff vows to go to jail over proposed gun law
Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton, left, waits with McKinley County Sheriff Ronald Silversmith, right, outside the New Mexico House chamber before a debate on a proposed red-flag gun bill.
Recreational marijuana bill tabled, likely dead this session
Recreational marijuana bill tabled, likely dead this session
Sheriff’s office announce $50,000 reward for info on missing Farmington woman
Sheriff’s office announce $50,000 reward for info on missing Farmington woman
Local restaurant says Valentine's Day can make or break business
Local restaurant says Valentine's Day can make or break business
Advertisement


Proposed 'red flag law' passes NM House, heads to governor's desk
Proposed 'red flag law' passes NM House, heads to governor's desk
Former Lujan Grisham intern arrested in GOP vandalism case
Former Lujan Grisham intern arrested in GOP vandalism case
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40 near Atrisco Vista
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40 near Atrisco Vista
Rio Bravo Bridge to reopen Friday following weeks of construction
Rio Bravo Bridge to reopen Friday following weeks of construction
Virgin Galactic spaceship arrives at new home in New Mexico
Virgin Galactic spaceship arrives at new home in New Mexico