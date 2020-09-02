Scammers caught trying to rip off bounce house, party equipment

Megan Abundis
Updated: September 02, 2020 10:08 PM
Created: September 02, 2020 08:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Scammers tried to rip off a bounce house company in southwest Albuquerque Wednesday.
Jack Bonsignore, of Jump4Fun, got a request for a last-minute booking on Tuesday.
"We were told that it was a scam going around Albuquerque," Bonsignore said.
The scammer requested inflatables, tables, chairs and a popcorn machine.
Bonsignore fulfilled the request and set up for the party, but asked a private investigator and law enforcement to watch out for suspicious activity.
Just as Bonsignore suspected, the scammers loaded the equipment into a U-Haul.
Agents from BCSO moved in and took two people into custody. They had a warranted to search the U-Haul, and towed it away.
"Hopefully this will let them know by coming to Albuquerque, it's not going to happen here," Bonsignore said. "We are going to put a stop to it."
