Scammers caught trying to rip off bounce house, party equipment

Bonsignore fulfilled the request and set up for the party, but asked a private investigator and law enforcement to watch out for suspicious activity.

Just as Bonsignore suspected, the scammers loaded the equipment into a U-Haul.

Agents from BCSO moved in and took two people into custody. They had a warranted to search the U-Haul, and towed it away.

"Hopefully this will let them know by coming to Albuquerque, it's not going to happen here," Bonsignore said. "We are going to put a stop to it."