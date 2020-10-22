Scammers exploit voters to get personal information

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Election-related scams are in full swing, even here in New Mexico. Online registration in the state is over, so don't fall for any pop-ups offering that — there's quite a few creative traps to look out for.
Make sure to visit the New Mexico Secretary of State's website for all your election questions, or check out our KOB 4 voting FAQ here.
Watch the video above to see examples of the common cyber scams.
