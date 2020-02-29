Scammers sell fake gold jewelry in exchange for gas money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A man who was scammed by a family asking for gas money is warning others not to fall for the same thing.

“They were saying ‘Hey, if you could help us out with some gas.’ I said, ‘No problem. I'll help you out,’” said David Keaty. “I was only going to put maybe $20 in and he said, ‘Hey I'll give you this ring if you can fill it up all the way’. I said, ‘Yeah, no problem I can do that.’”