Scammers sell fake gold jewelry in exchange for gas money

Grace Reader
Created: February 29, 2020 06:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A man who was scammed by a family asking for gas money is warning others not to fall for the same thing.
“They were saying ‘Hey, if you could help us out with some gas.’ I said, ‘No problem. I'll help you out,’” said David Keaty. “I was only going to put maybe $20 in and he said, ‘Hey I'll give you this ring if you can fill it up all the way’. I said, ‘Yeah, no problem I can do that.’”
Keaty said he noticed a red flag when the family asked him for more money for the ring they gave him.
“It's worth a lot of money and I can give you more if you can go to an ATM, pull some more money out,” Keaty said.
After taking the ring to a jeweler later, Keaty found out it was polished brass instead of gold like the scammers had said.
Keaty posted about his experience on a Facebook crime watch page and said a lot of people reached out and said they fell for the scam too. Now, he's hoping people will be more cautious if they find themselves in a similar situation.
“Oh shoot, you know, everyone runs out of gas every now and again. I felt bad. They weren't asking for money initially, just gas, so I figured chances are they probably really are stranded, but turns out that wasn't the case,” Keaty said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company