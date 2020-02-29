Scammers sell fake gold jewelry in exchange for gas money | KOB 4
Scammers sell fake gold jewelry in exchange for gas money

Grace Reader
Created: February 29, 2020 06:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A man who was scammed by a family asking for gas money is warning others not to fall for the same thing.

“They were saying ‘Hey, if you could help us out with some gas.’ I said, ‘No problem. I'll help you out,’” said David Keaty. “I was only going to put maybe $20 in and he said, ‘Hey I'll give you this ring if you can fill it up all the way’. I said, ‘Yeah, no problem I can do that.’”

Keaty said he noticed a red flag when the family asked him for more money for the ring they gave him.

“It's worth a lot of money and I can give you more if you can go to an ATM, pull some more money out,” Keaty said.

After taking the ring to a jeweler later, Keaty found out it was polished brass instead of gold like the scammers had said.

Keaty posted about his experience on a Facebook crime watch page and said a lot of people reached out and said they fell for the scam too. Now, he's hoping people will be more cautious if they find themselves in a similar situation.

“Oh shoot, you know, everyone runs out of gas every now and again. I felt bad. They weren't asking for money initially, just gas, so I figured chances are they probably really are stranded, but turns out that wasn't the case,” Keaty said.


