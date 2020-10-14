Scammers target Amazon Prime Day shoppers

“If you get a text message, phone call or email from anybody reporting to be Amazon, then just ignore it and go directly to the Amazon site and see if they sent you a message through their web application to your account,” he said.

If you fall prey to it, hackers can get your home address, first and last names, date of birth and credit card numbers.

Watkins said a strong password is recommended, but a multi-factor authentication is a more secure way to protect your personal information.

Amazon, Google, Microsoft and other services offer the multi-factor authentication in their settings. But Watkins’ best tip is to be vigilant and skeptical.