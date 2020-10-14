Scammers target Amazon Prime Day shoppers | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Scammers target Amazon Prime Day shoppers

Casey Torres
Created: October 14, 2020 01:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Amazon Prime Day is offering a lot of deals for online shoppers, however, hackers have a few tricks up their sleeves.

“A hacker will use anything and everything as a reason to get somebody,” said Randy Watkins, the Chief Technology Officer at Critical Start. “They’re leveraging Prime Day as a compelling event to reach out to consumers, and they’re using a technique that we call social engineering.”

Advertisement

He explained social engineering can be emails, phone calls, or text messages claiming there’s an issue with an order. Hackers will ask people to re-enter their information. Don’t fall for it.

The Better Business Bureau is also warning shoppers of scammers posing as Amazon employees.

“If you get a text message, phone call or email from anybody reporting to be Amazon, then just ignore it and go directly to the Amazon site and see if they sent you a message through their web application to your account,” he said.

If you fall prey to it, hackers can get your home address, first and last names, date of birth and credit card numbers.

Watkins said a strong password is recommended, but a multi-factor authentication is a more secure way to protect your personal information.

Amazon, Google, Microsoft and other services offer the multi-factor authentication in their settings. But Watkins’ best tip is to be vigilant and skeptical.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger
APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger
4 men arrested for child solicitation after undercover sting operation
4 men arrested for child solicitation after undercover sting operation
New Mexico judge issues ruling in marijuana reciprocity case
New Mexico judge issues ruling in marijuana reciprocity case
Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
Hospitality industry, travelers worried over new COVID restrictions
Hospitality industry, travelers worried over new COVID restrictions
Advertisement


APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger
APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger
Former interim Navajo president and New Mexico lawmaker dies
In this Feb. 14, 1978, file photo, Thomas Atcitty talks on the phone in a bare office of the American Indian School of Medicine, at Shiprock, N.M. Atcitty, a former interim Navajo Nation president and longtime New Mexico state representative has died. The tribe says Thomas Atcitty died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, of natural causes. He was 86. Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday ,Oct. 14, in Shiprock, N.M., where Atcitty lived most of his life.
UNM implements ID scanning program to improve contact tracing
UNM implements ID scanning program to improve contact tracing
New Mexico judge issues ruling in marijuana reciprocity case
New Mexico judge issues ruling in marijuana reciprocity case
Scammers target Amazon Prime Day shoppers
Scammers target Amazon Prime Day shoppers