Scammers target Amazon Prime Day shoppers

Casey Torres
Created: October 14, 2020 01:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Amazon Prime Day is offering a lot of deals for online shoppers, however, hackers have a few tricks up their sleeves.
“A hacker will use anything and everything as a reason to get somebody,” said Randy Watkins, the Chief Technology Officer at Critical Start. “They’re leveraging Prime Day as a compelling event to reach out to consumers, and they’re using a technique that we call social engineering.”
He explained social engineering can be emails, phone calls, or text messages claiming there’s an issue with an order. Hackers will ask people to re-enter their information. Don’t fall for it.
The Better Business Bureau is also warning shoppers of scammers posing as Amazon employees.
“If you get a text message, phone call or email from anybody reporting to be Amazon, then just ignore it and go directly to the Amazon site and see if they sent you a message through their web application to your account,” he said.
If you fall prey to it, hackers can get your home address, first and last names, date of birth and credit card numbers.
Watkins said a strong password is recommended, but a multi-factor authentication is a more secure way to protect your personal information.
Amazon, Google, Microsoft and other services offer the multi-factor authentication in their settings. But Watkins’ best tip is to be vigilant and skeptical.
