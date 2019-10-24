School at UNM Hospital allows children to have sense of normalcy
Joy Wang
October 24, 2019 10:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM Hospital created a program to make sure children won’t fall behind in school while they are receiving treatment.
Casey Harrison is one of nine children enrolled in Child Life School at UNM Children's Hospital.
Casey suffers from epilepsy, and was forced to miss a lot of school before enrolling at Child Life.
“They would call me almost every day to come and pick him up,” his mother said. “He was struggling at school.
Child Life was made possible by a $81,000 donation from Credit Union Association of New Mexico.
It will ensure that the school is funded for 10 years.
“The kids are very eager to learn and it's more than just the school, I think it's the normalcy,” said Principal Jeremy Abshire.
