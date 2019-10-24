School at UNM Hospital allows children to have sense of normalcy | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

School at UNM Hospital allows children to have sense of normalcy

Joy Wang
October 24, 2019 10:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM Hospital created a program to make sure children won’t fall behind in school while they are receiving treatment.

Advertisement

Casey Harrison is one of nine children enrolled in Child Life School at UNM Children's Hospital.

Casey suffers from epilepsy, and was forced to miss a lot of school before enrolling at Child Life.

“They would call me almost every day to come and pick him up,” his mother said. “He was struggling at school.

Child Life was made possible by a $81,000 donation from Credit Union Association of New Mexico.

It will ensure that the school is funded for 10 years.

“The kids are very eager to learn and it's more than just the school, I think it's the normalcy,” said Principal Jeremy Abshire.

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: October 24, 2019 10:28 PM
Created: October 24, 2019 09:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
City of Albuquerque bills Trump campaign for visit
City of Albuquerque bills Trump campaign for visit
1 dead, 1 wounded after two separate shootings Wednesday morning
1 dead, 1 wounded after two separate shootings Wednesday morning
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Monument to honor fallen Roswell firefighter
Monument to honor fallen Roswell firefighter
Advertisement



Police body cam video shows incident involving Gretchen Wilson at NM hotel
Police body cam video shows incident involving Gretchen Wilson at NM hotel
New Mexico Bowl severs ties with title sponsor Dream House
New Mexico Bowl severs ties with title sponsor Dream House
School at UNM Hospital allows children to have sense of normalcy
School at UNM Hospital allows children to have sense of normalcy
3 former school board members face federal charges
3 former school board members face federal charges
Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
Video of man spanking dog sparks debate