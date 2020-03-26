School bands perform online concert

“Well, at both schools we use a program called Smart Music," Lovato said. "It’s a web-based software program where you can assign students pieces of music to play, or parts of pieces of music to play, and that’s what we’ve been using for the past couple years to give assignments to our students.”

Lovato says students and their families liked it so much, they will probably do it again.

"I think it’s just a fun project for them to work on, you know, being stuck at home," he said.

