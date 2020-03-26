School bands perform online concert | KOB 4
School bands perform online concert

Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 26, 2020 06:33 PM
Created: March 26, 2020 03:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Band teachers in Albuquerque found a way to connect with their students who are at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Band director Sam Nesbitt said students from Desert Ridge and Eisenhower Middle Schools were supposed to put on a live concert later this year. However, that was canceled once schools were forced to close.

"Obviously, with the coronavirus situation we couldn't, Nesbitt said. "So, we decided since we wanted to provide the kids with an opportunity to continue to grow and learn and play music while they're stuck at home, so we came up with this idea of a virtual concert."

Aaron Lovato, who teaches band at both schools, said they've been using technology to teach students for years, but this was the first time they put the clips together to make an online concert. 

“Well, at both schools we use a program called Smart Music," Lovato said. "It’s a web-based software program where you can assign students pieces of music to play, or parts of pieces of music to play, and that’s what we’ve been using for the past couple years to give assignments to our students.”

Lovato says students and their families liked it so much, they will probably do it again.

"I think it’s just a fun project for them to work on, you know, being stuck at home," he said. 

Click here to watch the online concert




