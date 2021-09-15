School-based COVID-19 cases drop 37% amid new protocols

NMPED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said they are doing a number of things to keep students safe:

School staff who are not vaccinated are required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly.

The NMPED is working to increase testing options including onsite testing for staff and students.

Districts are working on enhanced COVID-19 protocol plans with the goal to keep schools from closing or going to remote learning.

"We have not had a lot of discussion about any statewide transition to remote (learning)," Steinhaus said. "We hope we don't have to do that. If you look at the research about how kids learn, and if you're a parent, you know this, in-person learning just works better. So that will continue to be our focus as we move forward."