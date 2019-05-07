School-based health center in danger of closing

According to the clinic’s coordinator, Sabrina Owens, the center serves about 300 students a year with around 24-percent having physical issues like the flu or sexually transmitted diseases.

The other 76-percent are treated for mental health issues like depression or suicidal thoughts.

"We provide primary care which includes well child exams, medication evaluations, sports physicals, and then we also provide behavioral health -- so we do family therapy, individual therapy, substance abuse counseling,” said Owens.

"We have trauma, we have immigration issues that cause even more trauma for them,” she added.

One option that officials are discussing includes teaming up with the county’s behavioral health department.

"Partnerships come in various ways, so we've got 19 vetted projects so we'd be looking at things like how do we reduce adverse childhood experience and can some of those providers come here,” said Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, the department’s director.

Hotrum-Lopez said the county could also give money directly to the program which it will then, in turn, use to up staffing levels and keep the doors open.

"Right now we do 25 hours a week of behavioral health. It would be good to go back to our full 40 or even more,” said Owens.

If the clinic doesn’t find funds, officials say they’ll be forced to close their doors at the end of May and refer students to other places.