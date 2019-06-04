School board member wants lawmakers to raise the age to buy tobacco to 21

According to the resolution, nearly 25% of high school students in Santa Fe used e-cigarettes at least once in the past 30 days.

Carrillo believes the students face the risk of getting hooked on nicotine for life.

“We see this now in middle schools,” Carrillo said. “Middle school kids being enticed to start vaping, so this is a major health problem.”

Carrillo believes raising the age to buy tobacco products – including e-cigarettes – will help keep students from vaping.

“Have the laws be as severe for underage drinking – for vaping,” he said.

If the resolution passes its first vote Tuesday night, it will face a final vote on June 18.