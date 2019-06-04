School board resolution aims at raising legal age to buy tobacco products
June 04, 2019 06:25 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - The Santa Fe School Board wants other districts across New Mexico to join in the call for lawmakers to raise the legal age to buy tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21.
According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, the board is set to vote on a resolution tonight. They're calling for districts to join in on the effort to lobby lawmakers in Santa Fe and for restrictions on e-cigarette advertising to be implemented.
New Mexico Department of Health officials say the percentage of teenagers using cigars, cigarettes or smokeless tobacco dropped nearly 17-percent from 2003 to 2017, but the DOH also found that 32.7-percent of high school kids used e-cigarettes in 2017.
“Basically these companies had an open window for several years to promote and sell an addictive drug anywhere they wanted,” David Tompkins with the DOH told the New Mexican. “We’re starting to close the window, but not before we’re back where we were in 2003 in terms of youth tobacco use. It would be a big mistake for people to wait for federal policy. We’ve got a whole generation of kids becoming addicted to nicotine.”
According to the American Lung Association, 12 states and the District of Columbia have all raised the legal age to purchase tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21.
“We know that 95-percent of addicted smokers start before they’re 18. Moving the age up to 21 will reduce usage,” Tompkins said. "But we can’t just put the law down on a piece of paper. We need to combine it with public information campaigns and enforcement."
