School board resolution aims at raising legal age to buy tobacco products

“Basically these companies had an open window for several years to promote and sell an addictive drug anywhere they wanted,” David Tompkins with the DOH told the New Mexican. “We’re starting to close the window, but not before we’re back where we were in 2003 in terms of youth tobacco use. It would be a big mistake for people to wait for federal policy. We’ve got a whole generation of kids becoming addicted to nicotine.”

According to the American Lung Association, 12 states and the District of Columbia have all raised the legal age to purchase tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21.

“We know that 95-percent of addicted smokers start before they’re 18. Moving the age up to 21 will reduce usage,” Tompkins said. "But we can’t just put the law down on a piece of paper. We need to combine it with public information campaigns and enforcement."