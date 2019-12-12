School bus crash causes delays near the Big-I | KOB 4
School bus crash causes delays near the Big-I

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 12, 2019 08:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded to a Big-I crash Thursday morning involving a school bus carrying 25 children. 

The crash happened on the flyover from eastbound I-40 to northbound I-25. At this time, police have not reported any injuries. 

KOB 4 will provide updates as that information is made available. 

The flyover is open, but police warn drivers to prepare for delays. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


