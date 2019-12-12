School bus crash causes delays near the Big-I

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded to a Big-I crash Thursday morning involving a school bus carrying 25 children.
The crash happened on the flyover from eastbound I-40 to northbound I-25. At this time, police have not reported any injuries.
The flyover is open, but police warn drivers to prepare for delays.
