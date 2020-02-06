School bus involved in crash in Bernalillo

Photo: Jodie Fredrick
KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 06, 2020 04:52 PM
Created: February 06, 2020 04:26 PM
BERNALILLO, N.M.- A school bus collided with a vehicle in the Town of Bernalillo Thursday afternoon.
The crash, on Lucas Lane and Camino Don Tomas, was reported at 3:55 p.m.
According to emergency crews, children were on board but no major injuries were reported.
The condition of the person in the other vehicle is unknown.
