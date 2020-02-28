School bus involved in crash in South Valley | KOB 4
School bus involved in crash in South Valley

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 28, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: February 28, 2020 03:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A school bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Isleta at Los Padillas Road.

Authorities said there were several children on the bus.

"My head hit the seat and I moved a little 'cause I got scared," said a student on the bus. 

No one was seriously injured. 

The driver of the other vehicle was seen being arrested after taking a field-sobriety test. She is being charged with DWI and careless driving.


