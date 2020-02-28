School bus involved in crash in South Valley

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 28, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: February 28, 2020 03:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A school bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred on Isleta at Los Padillas Road.
Authorities said there were several children on the bus.
"My head hit the seat and I moved a little 'cause I got scared," said a student on the bus.
No one was seriously injured.
The driver of the other vehicle was seen being arrested after taking a field-sobriety test. She is being charged with DWI and careless driving.
