APD: Several students taken to hospital following school bus rollover crash

Updated: February 23, 2022 05:38 PM
Created: February 23, 2022 04:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities are investigating a school bus rollover crash in southwest Albuquerque, at Gibson and Messina Drive.

KOB 4 has a crew at the scene. Police said the crash involved a white Mustang and a school bus with students inside. Several students were taken to the hospital, as well as the driver of the Mustang. None of the injuries are reportedly life-threatening.

Albuquerque Public Schools confirmed the bus was carrying students from George I. Sánchez Collaborative Community School.

Police said the school principal is on scene and is calling the parents of the students. The students have been asked to meet with the principal just west of Messina and Gibson to pick up their children.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


