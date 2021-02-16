School districts continue to weigh decision on whether to return to in-person learning

President Smith’s idea was ultimately voted down, which means students will stick to virtual learning. However, Smith hinted at bringing back the conversation during their next board meeting Feb. 23.

“It's obvious they want us to get into a hybrid model as fast as they can, so they threw it in our lap and they dangled the biggest carrot they could find. How can we get this school district in a hybrid model? I know, lets use athletics,” Smith said.

The APS Board of Education will meet Wednesday to determine the same thing: stay virtual or switch to hyrbid learning. The final decision will impact whether high school athletes can participate in their sport, but APS Superintendent Scott Elder is asking the state to reconsider that condition.

“As we make our fair efforts to return students to the classroom that our kids have the opportunity to participate,” Elder said during a Feb 4. Meeting.

Other New Mexico school districts such as the Hobbs Municipal School District returned to the classroom Tuesday, and Roswell students are gearing up to return next week.

In Santa Fe, students and staff will return on a voluntary basis. Other districts like Rio Rancho will soon begin a phased-in hybrid approach.