School districts grapple with medical marijuana policy

There would also be no disciplinary action taken against school employees who refuse to handle, store or administer medical cannabis.

Rio Rancho Public Schools will ask parents to weigh in on the draft policy, which could undergo some changes, before it’s implemented.

School districts around the state are being forced to come up with a medical cannabis policy because lawmakers passed Senate Bill 204, which allows for children to receive medical marijuana in school.

However, not all medical marijuana proponents are pleased.

“The legislative session turned out to be a disappointment,” said Tisha Brick, who has a son who she says needs medicinal cannabis.

Brick is concerned about the different approaches being taken by school districts.

In Albuquerque Public Schools' first draft of a policy, it says medical cannabis cannot be stored at school.

Brick’s son will not be attending school because she’s still waiting for Estancia schools to enact medical cannabis rules.

"This medication is the only medication in the United States of America that has been this scrutinized, this discriminated against for something that's supposed to be natural and non-toxic,” she said.

Read Rio Rancho’s draft policy

Read Albuquerque Public Schools’ draft policy