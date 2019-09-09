School districts grapple with medical marijuana policy
Ryan Laughlin
September 09, 2019 06:13 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M.- The Rio Rancho Public School Board is conducting its “first reading” of a medical marijuana policy Monday night.
A draft of the policy states that medical cannabis pills and extracts can be taken orally, but vaping and smoking marijuana are prohibited.
The proposed policy also states that medical cannabis may only be possessed, stored and administered by the primary caregiver - meaning it could be up to parents to show up at school and give their child the medicine.
There would also be no disciplinary action taken against school employees who refuse to handle, store or administer medical cannabis.
Rio Rancho Public Schools will ask parents to weigh in on the draft policy, which could undergo some changes, before it’s implemented.
School districts around the state are being forced to come up with a medical cannabis policy because lawmakers passed Senate Bill 204, which allows for children to receive medical marijuana in school.
However, not all medical marijuana proponents are pleased.
“The legislative session turned out to be a disappointment,” said Tisha Brick, who has a son who she says needs medicinal cannabis.
Brick is concerned about the different approaches being taken by school districts.
In Albuquerque Public Schools' first draft of a policy, it says medical cannabis cannot be stored at school.
Brick’s son will not be attending school because she’s still waiting for Estancia schools to enact medical cannabis rules.
"This medication is the only medication in the United States of America that has been this scrutinized, this discriminated against for something that's supposed to be natural and non-toxic,” she said.
Read Rio Rancho’s draft policy
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 09, 2019 06:13 PM
Created: September 09, 2019 04:47 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved