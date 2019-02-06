Suspect taken into custody, lockdown lifted at Belen schools | KOB 4
Suspect taken into custody, lockdown lifted at Belen schools

Joshua Panas
February 06, 2019 04:02 PM

BELEN, N.M.-  A lockdown was lifted at four schools in Belen after police apprehended a suspect.

The police activity was centered around 3rd Street.

The elementary schools that were on a modified lockdown included Jaramillo, Central and Gil Sanchez. Belen Middle school was also on modified lockdown.  

In a Facebook post, Belen Consolidated Schools said the modified lockdown means the perimeter doors will remain locked but activity within the building with continue.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: February 06, 2019 04:02 PM
Created: February 06, 2019 03:05 PM

