Suspect taken into custody, lockdown lifted at Belen schools
Joshua Panas
February 06, 2019 04:02 PM
BELEN, N.M.- A lockdown was lifted at four schools in Belen after police apprehended a suspect.
The police activity was centered around 3rd Street.
The elementary schools that were on a modified lockdown included Jaramillo, Central and Gil Sanchez. Belen Middle school was also on modified lockdown.
In a Facebook post, Belen Consolidated Schools said the modified lockdown means the perimeter doors will remain locked but activity within the building with continue.
