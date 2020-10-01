School leaders outline crisis to New Mexico lawmakers | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Gov. Lujan Grisham provides update about COVID-19 in NM
Advertisement

School leaders outline crisis to New Mexico lawmakers

School leaders outline crisis to New Mexico lawmakers

The Associated Press
Updated: October 01, 2020 01:00 PM
Created: October 01, 2020 12:59 PM

SANTA FE, N.M (AP) — State legislators are hearing from school leaders about their ideas on how New Mexico can meet its obligation under a court order to provide an adequate education for all students.

Panelists on Thursday told members of the Legislative Finance Committee that the coronavirus pandemic has set schools back in staffing, enrollment, testing and school time.

Advertisement

Those setbacks are slowing the state's efforts to meet court-ordered mandates to improve instruction for at-risk students.

That includes students who are English language learners, Native Americans and those who have mobility or learning impediments.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide COVID-19 update today
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide COVID-19 update today
APD: Man in critical condition after NE Albuquerque stabbing
APD: Man in critical condition after NE Albuquerque stabbing
Former APD chief unloads on Keller administration, interim chief and CAO respond
Former APD chief unloads on Keller administration, interim chief and CAO respond
Cowboys for Trump founder banned from reservation
Cowboys for Trump founder banned from reservation
Tracks, casinos push for gambling expansion in New Mexico
Tracks, casinos push for gambling expansion in New Mexico
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 227 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 227 additional COVID-19 cases
Lapel video shows San Juan County Sheriff's deputy kill suspect during confrontation
Lapel video shows San Juan County Sheriff's deputy kill suspect during confrontation
UNM releases 8-game fall football schedule
UNM releases 8-game fall football schedule
Sen. Heinrich seeks better air quality in US schools
Sen. Heinrich seeks better air quality in US schools
Deputy chief at jail retires after using racial slur in text
Deputy chief at jail retires after using racial slur in text