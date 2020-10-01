School leaders outline crisis to New Mexico lawmakers

The Associated Press
Updated: October 01, 2020 01:00 PM
SANTA FE, N.M (AP) — State legislators are hearing from school leaders about their ideas on how New Mexico can meet its obligation under a court order to provide an adequate education for all students.
Panelists on Thursday told members of the Legislative Finance Committee that the coronavirus pandemic has set schools back in staffing, enrollment, testing and school time.
Those setbacks are slowing the state's efforts to meet court-ordered mandates to improve instruction for at-risk students.
That includes students who are English language learners, Native Americans and those who have mobility or learning impediments.
