School lockdowns were prompted by search for murder suspect in Belen | KOB 4
School lockdowns were prompted by search for murder suspect in Belen

Brittany Costello
February 06, 2019 10:12 PM

BELEN, N.M.- Several schools in Belen were placed on lockdown Wednesday while officers tried to apprehend a murder suspect.

Police obtained information that led them to an apartment on 3rd Street and Reinken Avenue, where they believed Gilbert Duran was hiding.

“It was an anonymous source that contacted the sheriff’s office, providing us information,” said Sgt. Joseph Rowland of the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office.

Duran was eventually taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.

Duran is accused of killing his girlfriend, 37-year-old Rebecca Baldonado.

Her body was found on a dirt driveway in El Cerro Mission Monday.

Court documents say Duran appeared to have been shot.

The documents also state that Baldonado's 11-year-old son was present at the time of the shooting.

Updated: February 06, 2019 10:12 PM
Created: February 06, 2019 09:16 PM

