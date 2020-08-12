School year begins for some New Mexico districts | KOB 4
Advertisement

School year begins for some New Mexico districts

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 12, 2020 06:54 AM
Created: August 12, 2020 06:17 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The school year is getting underway at some of New Mexico's largest public school districts as teachers, students and parents deal with remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Albuquerque Public Schools is starting Wednesday as schools in the district have been distributing technology to students, making virtual home visits, and providing guidance to staff, students and families. 

Advertisement

The Las Cruces district also is outlining new protocols for instruction, technology and nutrition services for an all-online start Wednesday.

Whether students return to the classroom later in the year will depend on the pace of the pandemic in the state. In-person learning at public schools will be delayed through at least Labor Day

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the goal is to have children in class after Labor Day in a hybrid model – starting with the youngest students.

MORE:


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

911 audio released from JB White shooting
911 audio released from JB White shooting
APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash
APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash
Drive-in movie theater comes to Santa Fe Downs
Drive-in movie theater comes to Santa Fe Downs
Man dies after family says he was assaulted at work
Man dies after family says he was assaulted at work
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 202 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 202 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


School year begins for some New Mexico districts
School year begins for some New Mexico districts
Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
911 audio released from JB White shooting
911 audio released from JB White shooting
New Mexico health insurance co-op prepares to close
New Mexico health insurance co-op prepares to close
New Mexicans face more uncertainty after Trump rolls back Obama-era housing rules
New Mexicans face more uncertainty after Trump rolls back Obama-era housing rules