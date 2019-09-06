Schools now limit Spanish conquistador re-enactors' visits | KOB 4
Schools now limit Spanish conquistador re-enactors' visits

Associated Press
September 06, 2019 11:03 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Annual school visits by Spanish conquistador re-enactors in the oldest capital city in North America are being limited under new rules.
    
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Santa Fe school board voted last year to shrink the presence of re-enactors amid criticism their visits whitewashed the history of the Spanish conquest of Native Americans.
    
The visits had been part of an annual September celebration in Santa Fe marking the Spanish re-entry into the city a dozen years after the 1680 Pueblo Revolt. But the celebration of a re-enactment of the Spanish retaking Santa Fe has been forced to undergo a major revamp after protest from Native American activists.
    
Under new rules, conquistador re-enactors can hold assemblies with only New Mexico history students instead of a school's general population.

