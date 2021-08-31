Schools rethink COVID response

The deadline is a month away. Every district must submit plans by Oct. 1.

Officials at Rio Rancho Public Schools said they've seen more than a 100 cases since the start of school this year.

“It’s really similar to what we see in the community. It’s indicative, I think, of what we see in the county,” said Beth Pendergrass, chief communications, strategy, and engagement officer at RRPS.

Most of those cases are among students at those schools. Pendergrass said a COVID response team takes quick action to try and prevent spread.

“Right now we're not really seeing spread in the schools which is really great that we're maintaining that,” said Pendergrass.

Pendergrass said they still require quarantine and identify students who are close contacts.

“We have learning options available for students who are quarantined. If it’s a close contact student. If it’s a close contact, its 10 days from exposure to the positive individual and the day of contact we count as day zero,” she said.

But Rio Rancho is still in the process of developing even more protocols now required by the NMPED. The department announced that requirement in a new toolkit released last week.

APS has already reported its share of COVID cases too. Last week they reported 144 cases at 59 different sites, mostly among students.

APS is also still developing those new protocols.

It will be mandatory for schools to move to those plans if 5% of students and staff on campus are infectious during a 14-day period.