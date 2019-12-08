Scientist claims she got sick after exposure to rodent ‘infestation’ at New Mexico Tech

Johnson documented the incident with pictures she provided to both the university and to KOB 4 Investigates. The photos show mouse droppings and dead rodents on the floor, on her desk and all around the workplace.

“I was so embarrassed by the state of those labs that I asked them to clean and asked them to clean – finally, I went and bought my own cleaning supplies, my own mouse traps and everything and I cleaned the lab,” said Johnson.

Shortly afterward, Johnson says she started feeling sick.

”I just felt horrible and I couldn't hardly move and I felt sick and tired all the time… I had a high fever... I had gotten short of breath, I couldn't breathe,” said Johnson.

She went to urgent care and was later tested several times for Hantavirus—an infectious disease spread by rodents which attacks a person’s respiratory system. In extreme cases it can be fatal.

Johnson provided original documentation of her medical test results which indicate she tested positive for Hantavirus. However, those test results have not been confirmed by the state health department.

Johnson first went to the doctor back in April 2019 and just days before Thanksgiving, she was fired. The university would not comment on why she is no longer employed. However, Johnson claims she was wrongfully terminated.

“My biggest fear is that I will die early and my son won’t have someone to support him because of the health-related risks they subjected me to,” said Johnson.

AN ONGOING RODENT PROBLEM

The KOB 4 Investigates team requested to see inside the labs at New Mexico Tech and the university agreed.

However, multiple sources within the university confirm that there was a flurry of clean-up at the labs after the request was made to see the labs. In fact, some sources described the deep-clean as the most thorough clean-up they’ve seen in years.

EMRTC director Michael Stanley gave the KOB 4 Investigates team access to the secure facility which revealed clean rooms. During this site visit, no visible trace of a rodent problem was found.

However, lab insiders tell 4 Investigates rodents have been an ongoing problem for years. Stanley admits it too.

Reporter: “Were you aware of those issues?”

Stanley: “Yes, we were and it happens all the time and it has ever since I’ve been here since the mid-1980s. We teach our employees, hey if you notice something like that, notify your supervisor or the safety office and they will come and take care of it.”

However, Johnson says the university’s response was not enough.

“I want that whole area to be cleaned up so they can’t risk anybody else’s family,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile Stanley says his team is doing the best they can do.

“We try and keep our entire facility clean but we work out in a rural environment, so it’s very difficult to do,” said Stanley.

Stanley says when Johnson first reported the problem and shared pictures of the working conditions, he temporarily shut down the labs.

“We want to respond if we see a problem. We want to take care of it and fix it because it’s very important to us that everybody go home safely every day,” said Stanley, adding that he’s since stepped up the cleaning schedule at the labs from once a month to once a week.

Stanley: “We’ve had thousands of people come through here over the years and we have not had anybody report any health issues from visiting.

Reporter: “You didn’t have anybody report health issues?”

Stanley: “Except for one person, yes. “

That one person is Johnson. While her health still remains in question – she worries about the co-workers and students she left behind.

“It has been one of the most emotionally, challenging and difficult situations I have ever put myself through,” Johnson said.

Johnson has since filed a wrongful termination claim. The university would not comment on personnel matters